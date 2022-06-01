US to send rocket systems to Ukraine ‘for defensive use only’

The US will provide advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to use in defence against Russian forces but not for strikes in Russia, a White House official said on Wednesday as Washington seeks to contain escalation of the conflict.

US President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700m weapons package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.

Jonathan Finer, deputy White House national security adviser, said the Ukrainians have been requesting the system and Washington believes it will meet their needs.

“We have asked Ukrainians for assurances that they will not use these systems to strike inside Russia. This is a defensive conflict that the Ukrainians are waging. Russian forces are on their territory,” Finer said in an interview with CNN.

There are significant targets Ukrainians cannot reach with the weapons they have now, Finer said. The rocket system will make a big difference in the conflict in the southeastern part of the country, where Russian forces are focused.

A senior administration official said on Tuesday Ukraine gave assurances they will not use the long-range missiles to strike in Russia.

The package also includes ammunition, counter-fire radar, air-surveillance radar, additional Javelin antitank missiles and anti-armour weapons, officials said.

Ukrainian officials have been asking allies for longer-range missile systems that can fire a barrage of rockets hundreds of miles away, in the hops of turning the tide in the war now in its fourth month.

A Russian official said Moscow viewed the development “extremely negatively”But Biden said Finer told Russian President Vladimir Putin directly what the consequences of any Ukraine invasion would be.

“We are doing exactly what we said we would do,” he said. “Russia has brought this on itself by launching an invasion into a sovereign country from its territory.”

Thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine and millions more displaced since the Russian invasion on February 24.

As the US and its allies provide Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated arms, Washington has held discussions with Kyiv on the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia, US and diplomatic officials told Reuters. US intelligence has also warned on mounting risk.

Biden told reporters on Tuesday that “we’re not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia”.

