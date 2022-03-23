Companies / Financial Services RisCura targets R2bn for impact-focused debt fund of funds B L Premium

Investment firm RisCura plans to raise as much as R2bn from institutional investors over the next three years for an impact-focused debt fund of funds that it hopes will channel capital towards initiatives with job-creation potential.

The RisCura Impact Debt Fund forms part of the group’s impact fund series announced a year ago, which aims to deliver measurable positive impact and market-related returns. The other two funds in the RisCura impact fund series are an impact equity fund of funds and an impact property fund of funds. All three funds are likely to be focused on unlisted investments...