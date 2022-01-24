Companies / Financial Services M&G may offer two new offshore funds to SA investors The asset manager mulls making a global ESG and infrastructure fund available B L Premium

M&G Investments Southern Africa, which oversees about R293bn in assets locally, is considering making at least two of its offshore funds available to local investors in response to growing demand from clients seeking to allocate money internationally to bolster returns and guard against SA-specific socioeconomic risks.

The asset manager, formerly known as Prudential Investment Managers, is considering bringing a global environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused fund as well as a global infrastructure fund to the SA market. These could either be offered as direct hard currency investments or rand-denominated feeder funds. The company has already been offering proprietary machine-learning global equity and property funds, to local clients for the past five years. ..