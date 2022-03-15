Building sector confidence reaches highest since 2018
FNB/BER index climbs to 40 points mainly on the back of building material manufacturers and building sub-contractors
15 March 2022 - 15:20
The FNB/BER building confidence index rose six points in the first three months of 2022, rebounding from a dip in the preceding three months and reflecting optimism in a sector that the government has targeted as the key to economic recovery.
The gauge rose to 40 in the review period, the highest since 2018 when the government launched the R400bn infrastructure fund, with most of the improvements coming from building material manufacturers and building sub-contractors, highlighting steady growth...
