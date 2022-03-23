Banks falling short on key climate-related reporting framework, Just Share says
The shareholder activist group assessed climate risk disclosures of Investec, FirstRand, Standard Bank, Nedbank and Absa against recommendations of the TCFD
23 March 2022 - 12:06
Just Share has analysed the latest climate risk-related disclosures of SA’s traditional big five banks and has concluded that they are largely falling short on one of the world’s key frameworks for reporting climate-related information.
The shareholder activist group assessed the climate risk disclosures of Investec, FirstRand, Standard Bank, Nedbank and Absa against the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). While Just Share acknowledged that SA banks were still largely in the early cycles of adopting TCFD recommendations, it found that they all had “a way to go” in making adequate disclosures, particularly when it came to risk management...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now