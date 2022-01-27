INVESTMENT OF $20M
Mineworkers’ fund backs Africa’s digital future with $20m investment
The MWPF is the first African investor in Convergence Partners’ digital infrastructure fund
27 January 2022 - 16:12
UPDATED 27 January 2022 - 23:50
The Mineworkers Provident Fund (MWPF), which oversees about R30bn on behalf of its 75,000 members, has invested $20m (R305m) in Convergence Partners’ digital infrastructure fund, a private-equity vehicle that invests in technology aimed at enabling Africa’s participation in the digital economy.
Convergence Partners, which was founded in 2006 to invest in the Sub-Saharan African technology sector, is targeting a total capital raise of $250m for its digital infrastructure fund, which announced a first close of $120m in July and currently has about $190m available for deployment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now