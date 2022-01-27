Companies / Financial Services INVESTMENT OF $20M Mineworkers’ fund backs Africa’s digital future with $20m investment The MWPF is the first African investor in Convergence Partners’ digital infrastructure fund B L Premium

The Mineworkers Provident Fund (MWPF), which oversees about R30bn on behalf of its 75,000 members, has invested $20m (R305m) in Convergence Partners’ digital infrastructure fund, a private-equity vehicle that invests in technology aimed at enabling Africa’s participation in the digital economy.

Convergence Partners, which was founded in 2006 to invest in the Sub-Saharan African technology sector, is targeting a total capital raise of $250m for its digital infrastructure fund, which announced a first close of $120m in July and currently has about $190m available for deployment...