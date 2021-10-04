UK private equity firm DPI raises $900m for African investments
Development Partners International exceeded its initial target of raising $800m for its African Development Partners III Fund
04 October 2021 - 14:38
Development Partners International (DPI), a UK-based private equity firm that invests in Africa, has raised $900m to invest in companies on the continent.
The firm exceeded its initial target of raising $800m for its African Development Partners III Fund (ADP III) by $100m and also secured an additional $250m of capital from co-investors who will invest alongside this, its third Africa-focused fund, taking the total firepower of the ADP III to $1.15bn. DPI’s capital base across all three of its Africa-focused investment funds, including money committed by co-investors, totals $2.8bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now