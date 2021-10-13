Companies / Property Equites and Eskom’s pension fund form logistics-focused joint venture Equites is putting in R732m for a 51% stake in the new joint venture, which will provide Eskom pension fund members with exposure to logistics assets B L Premium

Equites Property Fund has formed a joint venture with the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) to provide impetus to the growth of its logistics-focused portfolio.

Equites will put in R732m for a 51% stake in the joint venture, which will provide EPPF members with exposure to logistics-focused assets, while offering Equites a platform for raising fund, as it may sell stakes of its SA assets to the joint venture...