Equites and Eskom’s pension fund form logistics-focused joint venture
Equites is putting in R732m for a 51% stake in the new joint venture, which will provide Eskom pension fund members with exposure to logistics assets
13 October 2021 - 10:35
Equites Property Fund has formed a joint venture with the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) to provide impetus to the growth of its logistics-focused portfolio.
Equites will put in R732m for a 51% stake in the joint venture, which will provide EPPF members with exposure to logistics-focused assets, while offering Equites a platform for raising fund, as it may sell stakes of its SA assets to the joint venture...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now