JSE launches private placements market
The exchange’s subsidiary JSE Private Placements has obtained a financial services provider licence to facilitate private placements
13 December 2021 - 12:20
The JSE’s wholly owned subsidiary, JSE Private Placements (JPP), has obtained a financial services provider licence, paving the way for the bourse to create an avenue for companies to raise capital through the private sale of both debt and equity.
The licence will allow the JPP to connect companies directly to investors via an automated, digitised platform to create a transparent, efficient and accessible private placements market in SA. Private placements are a form of fund raising whereby companies sell securities, typically bonds or equity, directly to a select group of pre-qualified investors rather than by doing so on the open market...
