EasyEquities owner Purple Group reports profit surge as platform builds scale
Annual earnings more than quadrupled to R72.6m, thanks mainly to investment accounts soaring almost threefold
10 November 2021 - 16:44
Financial services firm Purple Group more than quadrupled its profit in year to end-August, benefiting from a rapid rise in investment accounts in its low-cost investment platform EasyEquities.
EasyEquities recorded a 182.9% increase in funded retail investment accounts to 737,969, and revenue grew just over a quarter to R204.77m...
