EasyEquities owner Purple Group reports profit surge as platform builds scale Annual earnings more than quadrupled to R72.6m, thanks mainly to investment accounts soaring almost threefold

Financial services firm Purple Group more than quadrupled its profit in year to end-August, benefiting from a rapid rise in investment accounts in its low-cost investment platform EasyEquities.

EasyEquities recorded a 182.9% increase in funded retail investment accounts to 737,969, and revenue grew just over a quarter to R204.77m...