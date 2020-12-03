EasyEquities owner enjoying a purple patch
EasyEquities owner Purple has finally turned a profit, which is key to the group’s ambitious growth plans
03 December 2020 - 05:00
EasyEquities owner Purple Group intends to speed up its entry into new markets and the rollout of new products following its first annual profit since 2012.
The financial services company is pursuing its mission of "democratising all things investment" with an almost evangelical zeal, and years of slog have finally paid off with earnings of R17m for the year ended August...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now