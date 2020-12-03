Money & Investing EasyEquities owner enjoying a purple patch EasyEquities owner Purple has finally turned a profit, which is key to the group’s ambitious growth plans BL PREMIUM

EasyEquities owner Purple Group intends to speed up its entry into new markets and the rollout of new products following its first annual profit since 2012.

The financial services company is pursuing its mission of "democratising all things investment" with an almost evangelical zeal, and years of slog have finally paid off with earnings of R17m for the year ended August...