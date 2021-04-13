Companies Company comment Purple Group’s tipping point will have investors sitting up EasyEquities platform’s revenues are accelerating faster than operating expenses BL PREMIUM

Purple Group will attract the attention of punters rapidly as the small-cap financial services group crosses the threshold where scale begins to err on the side of profitability.

This is because the long, hard slog in developing the EasyEquities investment platform has now reached the point where revenues are accelerating much faster than operating expenses as assets invested on the platform and investment transactions grow in leaps and bounds. ..