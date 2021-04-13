Company comment
Purple Group’s tipping point will have investors sitting up
EasyEquities platform’s revenues are accelerating faster than operating expenses
13 April 2021 - 20:32
Purple Group will attract the attention of punters rapidly as the small-cap financial services group crosses the threshold where scale begins to err on the side of profitability.
This is because the long, hard slog in developing the EasyEquities investment platform has now reached the point where revenues are accelerating much faster than operating expenses as assets invested on the platform and investment transactions grow in leaps and bounds. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now