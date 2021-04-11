Companies / Financial Services Purple Group upbeat that EasyEquities has taken it to tipping point Disruptive investment platform almost triples revenue to R85m while profits accelerate BL PREMIUM

The owner of the disruptive share trading and investment platform EasyEquities has reported a surge in revenues and profits for the six months ending February.

Niche financial services provider Purple Group, which besides Easy Equities owns Emperor Asset Management and trading platform GT247.com, reported group revenue rising almost 80% to R100m and profit attributable to shareholders of R8.3m, an increase of nearly 900% versus the prior corresponding period. ..