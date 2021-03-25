Magda Wierzycka to step down as Sygnia joint-CEO from end-May
Joint-CEO David Hufton will take over as sole CEO of Sygnia while Wierzycka will remain a nonexecutive director
25 March 2021 - 10:51
Sygnia, the asset manager and strong proponent of index-tracking investment solutions, announced on Thursday that its founder, Magda Wierzycka, would step down from her role as joint-CEO at the end of May.
Joint-CEO David Hufton will take over as sole CEO of the company with the full support and confidence of its board of directors from June 1, Sygnia said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday. ..
