Magda Wierzycka to step down as Sygnia joint-CEO from end-May Joint-CEO David Hufton will take over as sole CEO of Sygnia while Wierzycka will remain a nonexecutive director

Sygnia, the asset manager and strong proponent of index-tracking investment solutions, announced on Thursday that its founder, Magda Wierzycka, would step down from her role as joint-CEO at the end of May.

Joint-CEO David Hufton will take over as sole CEO of the company with the full support and confidence of its board of directors from June 1, Sygnia said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday. ..