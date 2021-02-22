INDEX TRACKERS
Sygnia aims to raise its passive profile with raft of new funds
22 February 2021 - 05:10
UPDATED 22 February 2021 - 10:35
Sygnia, the low-cost financial services group founded by Magda Wierzycka, plans to launch a raft of new funds over the next 12 months as it works towards a long-term goal of growing the passive portion of its assets under management to more than 50%.
The Cape Town headquartered firm will roll out three new exchange traded funds (ETFs) targeting investors seeking exposure to emerging markets, the health-care sector and international investments with an environmental, social and governance theme by end-June, Sygnia CEO David Hufton told Business Day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now