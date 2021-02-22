Companies / Financial Services INDEX TRACKERS Sygnia aims to raise its passive profile with raft of new funds BL PREMIUM

Sygnia, the low-cost financial services group founded by Magda Wierzycka, plans to launch a raft of new funds over the next 12 months as it works towards a long-term goal of growing the passive portion of its assets under management to more than 50%.

The Cape Town headquartered firm will roll out three new exchange traded funds (ETFs) targeting investors seeking exposure to emerging markets, the health-care sector and international investments with an environmental, social and governance theme by end-June, Sygnia CEO David Hufton told Business Day...