Sygnia’s profits surge as low-cost offerings pay off
The group has raised its dividend for its 2020 year by more than three quarters, but warns that Covid-19 has brought SA to a ‘precipice’
08 December 2020 - 11:59
Specialised financial services group Sygnia, which was founded by Magda Wierzycka, said its focus on low-cost investment products paid off in its year to end-September, with profits rising almost two thirds even as volatile market conditions hit its competitors.
The group says there is a “glimmer of hope” for SA in 2021 due to an improving global economic outlook, including due to the promise of a Covid-19 vaccine, but SA asset managers need to grapple with a shrinking pool of institutional savings, amid mass retrenchments and corporate failures...
