Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How low-cost investment products boosted Sygnia

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full year performance

09 December 2020 - 08:27 Business Day TV
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN/FINANCIAL MAIL
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN/FINANCIAL MAIL

A focus on low-cost investment products has worked in Sygnia’s favour during the group’s full year as headline earnings per share jumped 66%.

Business Day TV spoke to Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka about the company’s performance.

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full year performance

Sygnia profit surges 64% as low-cost offerings pay off

The group has raised its dividend for its 2020 year by more than three quarters, but warns that Covid-19 has brought SA to a ‘precipice’
Companies
22 hours ago

JSE faces weaker Asian markets ahead of SA’s third-quarter GDP data

Markets wait for developments regarding Brexit and a US stimulus package, while locally all eyes are on SA’s economic performance
Markets
1 day ago

Overseas assets row rages

It’s a no-holds-barred scrap as ETF managers, including Sygnia, tear into unit trust funds over new rules
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Good reasons to limit capital leaving SA, says Reserve Bank

The comment by Kuben Naidoo comes after the recent debacle around exchange controls due to a Bank circular
Economy
5 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Inept Treasury trips up with tardy recall

Most will never have heard of the exchange-control memo that caused confusion and raised questions about the Treasury’s competence
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sygnia profit surges 64% as low-cost offerings ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Magda Wierzycka again accuses rivals of lobbying ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Investec now in place to repair returns
Companies / Financial Services
4.
FNB breaks into e-commerce with online marketplace
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Brian Joffe’s investment vehicle opts for ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.