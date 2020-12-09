News Leader
WATCH: How low-cost investment products boosted Sygnia
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full year performance
09 December 2020 - 08:27
A focus on low-cost investment products has worked in Sygnia’s favour during the group’s full year as headline earnings per share jumped 66%.
Business Day TV spoke to Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka about the company’s performance.
