News Leader
WATCH: Why Treasury should support the Land Bank
Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede talks to Business Day TV about financial support for the lender
28 October 2020 - 08:50
As finance minister Tito Mboweni puts the final touches to his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), there are reports that the statement could include financial support for the Land Bank.
This would be welcome news for Agri SA as the organisation says that the bank needs support because it is a strategic contributor to agricultural development.
Business Day TV spoke to Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.