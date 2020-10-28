Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why Treasury should support the Land Bank

Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede talks to Business Day TV about financial support for the lender

28 October 2020 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

As finance minister Tito Mboweni puts the final touches to his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), there are reports that the statement could include financial support for the Land Bank.

This would be welcome news for Agri SA as the organisation says that the bank needs support because it is a strategic contributor to agricultural development.

Business Day TV spoke to Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede.

