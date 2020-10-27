National Cash crunch forces Land Bank to slash lending to farmers The government has R5.7bn of guaranteed debt in the Land Bank BL PREMIUM

The Land Bank, which is in the throes of a liquidity crisis, slashed lending by about two-thirds in the five months to the end of September, starving farmers of capital ahead of the production season for the food staple maize.

The dramatic pull-back came during the height of the coronavirus lockdown and shortly after the state-owned company, whose debt was assigned junk status by Moody’s Investors Service in January, was thrown into financial turmoil after skipping multiple interest payments that triggered a cross-default.