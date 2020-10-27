Cash crunch forces Land Bank to slash lending to farmers
The government has R5.7bn of guaranteed debt in the Land Bank
27 October 2020 - 05:10
The Land Bank, which is in the throes of a liquidity crisis, slashed lending by about two-thirds in the five months to the end of September, starving farmers of capital ahead of the production season for the food staple maize.
The dramatic pull-back came during the height of the coronavirus lockdown and shortly after the state-owned company, whose debt was assigned junk status by Moody’s Investors Service in January, was thrown into financial turmoil after skipping multiple interest payments that triggered a cross-default.
