National Investment overlooks Africa's 'astounding' wind potential Many of the countries on the continent with enormous wind potential don't have any wind power projects

Though home to less than 1% of the world’s wind power, the continent’s wind energy potential is “astounding”, says the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Speaking at the SA wind industry’s annual Windaba conference on Monday, IFC renewable energy specialist Sean Whittaker said a recent study commissioned on the wind potential across the continent showed enormous possibilities in many African countries.