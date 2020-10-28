Ramaphosa in quarantine after Covid-19 contact

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-quarantine after a guest at a dinner he attended at the weekend tested positive for Covid-19, the presidency said on Wednesday.

“The president is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest,” presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said.

He said Ramaphosa will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.

The number of Covid-29 cases in SA increased by 1,092, according to numbers reported on Tuesday night, bringing the cumulative number to 717,851. There have been 19,053 coronavirus-related deaths. The country’s recovery rate is 90%.

Ramaphosa attended a fundraising dinner on Saturday of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

Seale said the event was attended by 35 guests and held at a Johannesburg hotel. The event adhered to stringent coronavirus protocols and directives.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests on Tuesday that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday and had been tested on Monday before receiving a positive result.

The development was communicated to guests on Tuesday, hours after the Ramaphosa had performed the unveiling of a statue of OR Tambo and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni.

Seale said Ramaphosa is screened regularly by the SA Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements.

Five of Ramaphosa’s cabinet have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past few months. The most recent was health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Other ministers to have tested positive before and have recovered are mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel, and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za