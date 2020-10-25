Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Mboweni has a tough task on his hands BL PREMIUM

Does SA have two different presidents? I am sure the Cyril Ramaphosa giving the speech on Zoom last week was a different one from the Ramaphosa we saw in parliament the week before.

Despite a messy background process behind the economic reconstruction and reform programme the policies and documents remained identical from week to week. However, there was a noticeable shift in emphasis and tone.