Companies / Financial Services Company Comment Pick n Pay’s silence more damaging than honest answers In stark contrast to the retailer’s stonewalling, Brian Joffe answered question after question at the Long4Life AGM BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay could take a leaf out of the book of investment holding company Long4Life by responding to shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM). At the Long4Life AGM, founder Brian Joffe answered question after question.

Pick n Pay’s virtual AGM started well with a hard-hitting speech by chair Gareth Ackerman, calling on the government to relinquish control of the throttled economy. But then Ackerman dismissed two of the three questions from shareholders. Had he just answered, Pick n Pay would have come out looking good.