Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay expects first-half profits to halve

04 August 2020 - 08:41 karl gernetzky
Pick n Pay at Rosebank in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Pick n Pay at Rosebank in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Retailer Pick n Pay warned on Tuesday its first-half profits could halve as it grapples with the fallout from Covid-19.

Trading restrictions on items such as alcohol and tobacco, increased staff costs and a voluntary severance programme all weighed on the group, which expects comparable headline earnings per share (Heps) to end-August to fall more than 50%.

Heps is a widely used profit measure in SA that strips out certain one-off items, while the group also adjusts for other items, such as hyperinflation in Zimbabwe, to give a comparable performance of its stores.

The group said 1,400 staff had left after it initiated a voluntary severance programme in March. At the beginning of March, the group had about 90,000 employees. Pick n Pay faced other costs, including protective gear for employees, while it had paid a R1,000 bonus for some of its front-line staff.

“We have prudently and carefully preserved our cash through tight working capital management and a keen focus on critical capital and operational spend,” said CEO Richard Brasher.

“I want shareholders to understand and be reassured that the impact on our first-half earnings that we are announcing today derives solely from the specific circumstances of the pandemic, the impact of measures taken by government and ourselves to mitigate it, and the once-off costs of our voluntary severance programme which has made the group leaner and more competitive,” Brasher said.

“Our business remains strong and stable, and well-placed to serve customers and shareholders in the future,” he said.

gernetzkyk@busnesslive.co.za

Shoppers don't click with irritating online retail sites

New e-commerce platforms such as Shopify offer shoppers a better user experience
Business
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Burnt consumers unlikely to spend SA out of lockdown slump

Survey respondents report lost earnings, slashed budgets and anxiety about financial security
Economy
2 months ago

Pick n Pay: Stuck in corona with you

Turnaround man Richard Brasher was all set to sail off into the sunset, but the Covid-19 virus had other plans
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Casualties of Covid-19: death stalks SA businesses

The rate at which companies are filing for bankruptcy in SA is rising rapidly. Businesses are battling to stay afloat and matters are being made ...
Features
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Booze ban blamed for icing R5bn SAB investment
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Distell plant robbed of truckloads of alcohol ...
Companies
3.
Shoprite abandons former CEO Whitey Basson’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
EOH on the road to winning over investors
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
SwopAnything: e-commerce without the money
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

Companies / Investors Monthly

Pick n Pay defers dividend over pandemic

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay commends ‘remarkable’ staff during Covid-19

Companies

Pick n Pay defers R850m dividend as Covid-19 bites

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.