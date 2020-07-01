Long4Life faces first half-year loss since listing
Store closures and reduced activity wreak havoc with Brian Joffe’s investment vehicle
01 July 2020 - 20:30
Brian Joffe’s investment vehicle, Long4Life, may swing into a half-year loss for the first time since listing three years ago, after the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown forced the closure of some of its businesses.
The company owns Sorbet beauty franchises, Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse stores, as well as ClaytonCare medical rehabilitation centres. Store closures and reduced activity in April, traditionally a busy period with school and Easter holidays, wreaked havoc with businesses across SA. The winter months are usually a quieter period for its brands.
