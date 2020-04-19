Companies / Financial Services New-look Zeder now more exposed to economic cycles Company expects efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and preserve cash will improve agility in crisis BL PREMIUM

New-look agribusiness investor Zeder, flush from the recent sale of its mainstay investment in consumer brands giant Pioneer Foods, now faces the tough task of convincing a sceptical market of its investment merits.

Zeder, which issued financial results to end-February on Friday, trades at a deep discount to its last stated sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation. This indicates investors are not banking on further value-unlocking efforts in the short term after the Pioneer transaction, which brought in about R6.4bn when it was sold to international beverage and food group PepsiCo.