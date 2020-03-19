Money & Investing Picking through the rubble For every seller there’s a buyer, right? Well, they’ve been scarce. But here are a few options for once the panic fades BL PREMIUM

Should investors be drawing up their stock-pick fantasy wish list, even as markets continue to plunge?

The uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic is playing havoc with investor sentiment and recent falls — like Monday’s worst-ever intraday dive — would spook even the hardiest investor.