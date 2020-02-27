Money & Investing Has PSG lost its dealmaking mojo? Having a wildly successful investment in Capitec is becoming something of a curse for the Mouton family outfit BL PREMIUM

PSG is facing a growing crescendo of calls from shareholders to unbundle Capitec Bank, a company in which it holds a comparatively modest 30.7% stake but which is by far the most successful investment in its portfolio.

The crux of the matter is PSG’s own sum-of-the-parts valuation, which — according to calculations on its website — values the Capitec stake at just over R50.2bn, or 72% of the group’s total value.