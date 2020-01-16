Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Outlook for egg business is pretty rotten Quantum Foods CEO Hennie Lourens expects severe pressure on the egg business for the next 24 to 36 months, which will detract from what should be decent performances from the poultry and feed businesses BL PREMIUM

By the time you read this column, Quantum Foods — which spans the poultry egg and animal feeds markets — would have gone ex-dividend.

Supplemented by a special dividend of 10c a share, Quantum paid out 25c as a final payout for the financial year to end-September.