Achieve the highest distinction in the investment management profession

The CFA designation – The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Programme – helps you capitalise on your strengths, supercharging your education and work experience into a charter that will tell the world you have the skills necessary to compete and excel in today’s complex and evolving investment industry.

The CFA charter is the gold standard for the investment industry. Charterholders enjoy a mark of distinction throughout the world.

The CFA Programme provides the strongest foundation in advanced investment, analysis, and real-world portfolio management skills for a career advantage that you will use at all stages of your career.

This globally recognised, graduate-level credential is held by more than 150,000 professionals across 163 countries.

This article was paid for by CFA Society South Africa.