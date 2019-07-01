Achieve the highest distinction in the investment management profession
Earning the chartered financial analyst (CFA) charter is a highly selective process. Fewer than one in five candidates become a CFA charterholder. It takes an average of 1,000-plus hours of rigorous study, along with four years of professional experience and successful completion of the CFA Programme to earn the distinction of being called a chartered financial analyst.
Franita Neuville is investment and advisory market development manager for Refinitiv Middle East and Africa. “It’s important to hold a qualification that’s globally accepted and recognised. The charter represents professional excellence and upholds a level of good governance, good performance and ethical behaviour,” she said when asked why it was important to be a CFA charterholder.
The CFA designation – The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Programme – helps you capitalise on your strengths, supercharging your education and work experience into a charter that will tell the world you have the skills necessary to compete and excel in today’s complex and evolving investment industry.
The CFA charter is the gold standard for the investment industry. Charterholders enjoy a mark of distinction throughout the world.
The CFA Programme provides the strongest foundation in advanced investment, analysis, and real-world portfolio management skills for a career advantage that you will use at all stages of your career.
This globally recognised, graduate-level credential is held by more than 150,000 professionals across 163 countries.
