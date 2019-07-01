Companies / Financial Services

Achieve the highest distinction in the investment management profession

The chief financial analyst charter is the gold standard of the investment industry

01 July 2019 - 14:19
Sponsored
The CFA Programme provides the strongest foundation in advanced investment, analysis, and real-world portfolio management skills. Picture: EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
The CFA Programme provides the strongest foundation in advanced investment, analysis, and real-world portfolio management skills. Picture: EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

Earning the chartered financial analyst (CFA) charter is a highly selective process. Fewer than one in five candidates become a CFA charterholder. It takes an average of 1,000-plus hours of rigorous study, along with four years of professional experience and successful completion of the CFA Programme to earn the distinction of being called a chartered financial analyst.

Franita Neuville is investment and advisory market development manager for Refinitiv Middle East and Africa. “It’s important to hold a qualification that’s globally accepted and recognised. The charter represents professional excellence and upholds  a level of good governance, good performance and ethical behaviour,” she said when asked why it was important to be a CFA charterholder.

Watch the video

The CFA designation – The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Programme – helps you capitalise on your strengths, supercharging your education and work experience into a charter that will tell the world you have the skills necessary to compete and excel in today’s complex and evolving investment industry. 

The CFA charter is the gold standard for the investment industry. Charterholders enjoy a mark of distinction throughout the world.

The CFA Programme provides the strongest foundation in advanced investment, analysis, and real-world portfolio management skills for a career advantage that you will use at all stages of your career.

This globally recognised, graduate-level credential is held by more than 150,000 professionals across 163 countries.

This article was paid for by CFA Society South Africa.

CFA Society South Africa calls on investment professionals to take action and 'Measure Up' in 2019

SPONSORED | CFA Society SA evaluates the state of the finance and investment industry in SA
Companies
7 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.