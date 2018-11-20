Coronation cuts dividend as top and bottom lines take a hit

South Africans continued to cash in their pensions faster than Coronation grew their money in its 2018 financial year, the pension fund manager's results showed on Tuesday.

Coronation described R22.6bn net outflows from its South African institutional portfolios as "significantly better than expected". Institutional outflows slowed to about half the prior year's R43.7bn.

The group's net outflows slowed to R4.2bn in its 2018 financial year from R6.9bn in the prior year.

People withdrawing their savings from Coronation translated into its assets under management shrinking by 4.4% over the year, to R587bn from R614bn.

The group's revenue declined by 2% to R3.8bn and its net profit by 3% to R1.47bn.