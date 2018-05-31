Despite outflows, Coronation is a cash cow

Pillay is particularly angry about the way the shop was misled by the reports on Steinhoff on which it relied for investment.

As a wealthy company with deep pockets, it is taking legal action against Steinhoff and, where legally possible, any other parties complicit in any wrongdoing. Once its legal due diligence is complete it will decide which course of legal action is likely to yield the best outcome for its clients, says Pillay.

Coronation was not the only fund manager to be duped by Steinhoff: according to the Alexander Forbes Equity Manager Watch, it was 14th out of 24 managers over the past four months.

Coronation results give important indicators of industry trends. With annualised earnings of R1.56bn it has the highest profit of any of the large managers that publish results — higher, for example, than the SA portion of the Investec Asset Management results of about R1.1bn.

But an estimate of Allan Gray’s fee income and costs indicates Allan Gray is even more profitable.

On a per-employee basis, however, Coronation would come out tops as it has 319 employees compared with more than 1,200 at Allan Gray.

Usually asset managers can rely on rising asset prices to drive their revenue and profit, as long as they keep costs in check. But there was no such benefit for Coronation Fund Managers in the six months to March, as the all share index was up just 1%, and the MSCI world index, in rand terms, was down 8.6%.

Only fixed interest, where Coronation has a relatively low market share, did well, with the all bond up 10.5%.