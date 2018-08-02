GAM's bond fund distress leaves asset manager weighing its future

GAM fell 12% at 3.38pm in Zurich trading, bringing losses in the past month to 34%. The firm oversaw about Sf164bn ($165bn) for clients as of June 30.

"The board of directors and the management team are committed to considering all avenues to optimise shareholder value as we continue to build on the many achievements to date," Scott-Barrett said in his statement on Thursday. He stopped short of saying the company was up for sale, emphasising his "confidence in the strength of GAM as a diversified asset manager" and its "clear strategy".

‘Distressed asset’

"You can never rule out M&A for a distressed asset," said David Hart, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux in Zurich. "Still, given the situation and the legal risks attached, I doubt buyers would want to touch GAM in the short term."

The firm, spun off from wealth manager Julius Baer Group nine years ago, had previously been the target of an activist seeking a more radical overhaul and management change. That investor, RBR Capital Advisors, also criticised the purchase of Cantab Capital Partners, the quant firm that caused the writedown this year. RBR exited its stake in GAM last year.

"GAM is an iconic company with a great potential," said Rudolf Bohli, RBR’s CEO. "These latest events were all preventable if the company had proper management at its helm. Any responsible board would take the consequences and replace the CEO immediately."

GAM declined to comment.

Fund freeze

The halt to redemptions came into effect on July 31, GAM said Thursday. That day, the firm said it had suspended Tim Haywood, who oversaw the firm’s second-largest strategy, after an investigation raised issues with his risk management procedures and record keeping. The asset manager said at the time that the probe had not raised concerns about Haywood’s honesty and that there had so far not been a material impact on investors.

The boards of the investment pools are now considering all future steps, including liquidations, for Sf7.3bn of assets managed in the strategy Haywood oversaw. Although there is enough liquidity to pay investors back, the firm said "such actions would lead to a disproportional shift in their portfolio composition, which could compromise the interests of remaining investors."

The last major fund freezes in Europe came in the wake of the Brexit vote when investors pulled money from UK property pools, fearing real estate values could plummet. That led asset managers to halt redemptions of funds with about £18bn of assets.

Third Avenue

In 2015, a high-yield bond fund at Third Avenue Management in the US froze withdrawals to avoid having to divest holdings at fire-sale prices. That set off a chain of events that rattled credit markets and deepened one of the worst selloffs in years.

While GAM said no other parts of its business were affected, analysts questioned whether the redemptions would remain limited to the one bond strategy as long as it is unclear what exactly prompted the measures against Haywood.

"Given that investors still don’t know what the severity of the suspension is, they might also think about moving assets from other GAM funds," said Hart. "That’s the logical conclusion of this."

The assets in Haywood’s former strategy are spread over different funds and share classes, with varying returns. The GAM Multibond Absolute Return Bond Fund, which has about €2bn in assets, trailed 92% of peers over the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Kunz, the analyst at Zuercher Kantonalbank, wrote that Friedman a year ago explained that Haywood’s bond funds had "integrated additional strategies like trade financing".

Haywood also oversaw Sf2.9bn in trade finance funds and Sf653m in other fixed-income portfolios.

"All this is reminiscent of the equity funds that in the wake of increased outflows during the financial crisis of 2008 were suddenly sitting on private equity positions that had become entirely too large," Kunz wrote.

Bloomberg