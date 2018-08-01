Stanlib’s new investment chief plans to fire up teams

Stanlib’s new investment chief, a turnaround specialist hired to help resuscitate the struggling asset manager, wants to get its investment professionals to challenge one another more.

Stanlib’s franchise model, which consisted of specialist investment teams across asset classes, created high levels of ownership and accountability but could lead to a "silo mentality", Briton Mark Lovett, whose appointment was effective on July 1, said on Tuesday.

He told Business Day he would seek to encourage more debate among professionals working across different asset classes but was not planning to overhaul management or operations. Changes would be "incremental".

Stanlib’s shortfall had been in implementation, rather than in product offering or distribution, he said.

"Historical volatility" at the senior management level had created an unstable environment for portfolio managers, which had knocked performance in some areas. Skills gaps within particular teams would be addressed, said Lovett, who has been mandated to improve flagging earnings and investment performance.

He was most recently head of equities at Nordea Asset Management, a Nordic fund manager with €330bn in assets. He spent nearly a decade in European equities at Allianz Global Investors, before becoming deputy chief investment officer at Ignis Asset Management.

Improved business performance

All three of these roles, Lovett said, were in organisations undergoing turnarounds where he helped to improve investment and business performance. This was something he enjoyed, prompting the decision to relocate to Johannesburg and take up the role at Stanlib.

The R600bn in assets fund manager has posted earnings declines in excess of 40% for the past two years. This has hurt parent Liberty, where operating earnings halved between 2015 and 2017.

In 2017, Stanlib appointed Derrick Msibi and Giles Heeger as CEO and asset management executive, respectively. Heeger in turn hired Lovett.

As the primary asset manager for most of Liberty’s product set, it was critical to get Stanlib into better shape, Avior Capital Markets analyst Warwick Bam said. Stanlib had "really good people", but management changes meant they had not been given the time and space to deliver long-term investment performance.

Asset management businesses worked best where investment teams had complete autonomy and where their incentives were aligned with their investors through a combination of share ownership, bonus structures aligned to three-and five-year excess returns and co-investing in the funds they managed, said Bam.

This could be more easily achieved if Stanlib were spun out of Liberty, he said.

Liberty will report interim results to June on Thursday.

