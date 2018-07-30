Companies

‘Big Short’ Eisman is now shorting Tesla

Tesla's eroding cash position has alarmed investors

30 July 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
London — Steve Eisman, the Neuberger Berman Group money manager who famously predicted the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis, is shorting Tesla because of the car maker’s negative cash flow.

"Elon Musk is a very, very smart man but there are a lot of smart people in this world and you’ve got to execute. He’s got execution problems," Eisman said. "He’s nowhere in autonomous driving, as far as I can tell, and big competition is coming in his space next year."

Tesla, whose eroding cash position has alarmed investors, has asked some suppliers to return a portion of payments for parts to help the electric-car maker to turn a profit. CEO Musk has said that Tesla will be profitable in the third quarter of 2018 because it will produce 5,000 of its Model 3 sedans a week. It exceeded that threshold in the last week of June, but has yet to prove it can continue to meet those numbers.

The fund manager said he was also betting against Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and UniCredit because of their exposure to Turkey. He likes General Motors because of its investment in autonomous vehicles.

Eisman’s bets against the housing market before the 2008 crisis were chronicled in Michael Lewis’s 2010 book The Big Short, which highlighted money managers who foresaw and profited from the market turmoil.

Elon Musk creates a fresh storm with attempt to quell Republican donation furore

Musk sought help from the head of the Sierra Club environmental group, asking that it make public his previously anonymous $6m donation
World
11 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Papa John’s succumbs to the curse of the founder’s dilemma — is Tesla next?

The Tesla and SpaceX boards should be making back-up plans in case Elon Musk’s outbursts become the norm, writes Brooke Masters
Opinion
12 days ago

Tesla has a potentially formidable adversary in China

Xpeng has delivered no cars, and has neither a factory nor a production licence, but it has something that could give it a head start over Elon Musk
World
12 days ago

Tesla shares take a dive after yet another one of Elon Musk’s dodgy tweets

In May Telsa shares dropped sharply after its CEO described analysts’ questions as boring and bonehead. But he clearly hasn’t learnt his lesson.
Companies
13 days ago

Tesla goes big in China with Shanghai plant

The US-China trade war has forced Tesla to raise its prices in China, but with the company needing capital, Beijing will make a deal on its own terms
Companies
19 days ago

