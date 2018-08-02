New banks threaten big four profit

FirstRand (which will report for the full year in September) should show PPOP growth a shade under 7%.

Nedbank’s SA operations will report similar growth for its half-year to June. But it will look much stronger at the EPS level as the R1.2bn loss from the 20% holding in Ecobank reported in the first half of 2017 has turned into a small profit. Neill Young, who runs the Coronation Financial Fund, says Nedbank is getting more aggressive locally, with a year-to-date 10% increase in vehicle finance advances, and 5% in cards — both areas in which it is relatively strong already.

But this looks like the trough in bank profits. Credit growth is expected to grow over the next two years; by the second half of 2019 it could be above trend. Steward is not so sure, as uncertainty around the election will put clients off applying for loans, especially if there is no clear-cut victor at the polls.

On the margin, the newcomer banks, or at least the ones that survive, will start eating the banks’ lunch, or rather their evening biscuits, but the banks, especially Absa — and Standard Bank when it comes to vehicle finance — have proved quite capable of ceding market share even without them.

Johny Lambridis, head of equity at Prudential, says the hardcore Diamond-status Discovery loyalists will probably join the new bank in a few months, but it will take time to convince nonbelievers.

Other newcomers such as TymeDigital, Bank Zero and especially Postbank don’t have cult members to rely on, except perhaps for Bank Zero chair Michael Jordaan.