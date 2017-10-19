First black woman set to be bank CEO

Basani Maluleke looks set to become SA’s first black woman bank CEO.

The 40-year-old attorney has been earmarked to succeed African Bank CEO Brian Riley, who will step down at the end of March 2018.

"I’m pretty excited [but] I hadn’t thought about it that way," said Maluleke on Wednesday.

She was appointed an executive director in July, having joined the African Bank board as far back as 2015.

"I’ve been part of the creation of the strategy, I like the business, I understand it and want to make a meaningful contribution," she said.

African Bank was placed in curatorship in 2014 after it was sunk by an explosion in bad debt and a funding crunch.