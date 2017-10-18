Brian Riley will quit as CEO of African Bank by March, and Basani Maluleke looks set to replace him

African Bank CEO Brian Riley intends stepping down in five months’ time, and will probably be replaced by Basani Maluleke, the "good bank" salvaged from the collapsed JSE-listed African Bank Investment Limited (Abil) said on Wednesday.

Maluleke had been identified as a potential successor earlier in 2017 and she was appointed to the executive team in July, African Bank said.

The process of inducting Basani had been under way for the past few months, and she had been a board member of the group since July 2015.

Riley was appointed to head the "good bank" by Abil’s curator, Tom Winterboer, in May 2015.