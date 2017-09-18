No respite for KPMG as Pravin Gordhan weighs legal action

KPMG’s troubles are far from over as former finance minister Pravin Gordhan considers legal action and two regulatory bodies continue investigations that could have serious implications for the future of the audit and advisory firm.

Companies are also considering their relationship with the firm after it reported that it had been aware of, but ignored, "information which put the Guptas’ integrity into question", and was withdrawing its report on the South African Revenue Service (SARS) "rogue unit".

Investec CEO Stephen Koseff said on Friday that the banking group had given KPMG time to report and "we will be considering the report over the next week and will make a call".

"We expect them to conduct themselves in an ethical manner and if they find anything untoward, we would expect them to take action — just the same as people would expect of us," Koseff said.

