How KPMG served Guptas for years

The Gupta family has been implicated in numerous "state capture" allegations, most notably those associated with the state-owned enterprises Eskom, Denel and Transnet as well as a dairy project in the Free State.

KPMG played a role in the Guptas’s acquisition of Optimum Coal mine and Shiva Uranium mine and to an extent it acted for the Guptas in the VRLaser matter.

Sygnia CE Magda Wierzycka, said KPMG had to decide to what extent it wanted to redeem its reputation in the court of public opinion and whether that mattered to it. "If it does, the scope [of the review] must be exhaustive and the results transparent, including an apology," Wierzycka said.

KPMG said the scale and scope of the review was "comprehensive and covers all aspects of our work" related to the Guptas. KPMG said that it would release the findings "within legal parameters".

Irba’s complaint is focused on the audit of Linkway Trading, but it may expand its investigation scope if necessary, it said. If found guilty of wrongdoing, Irba may issue a caution or reprimand to KPMG, a R200,000 fine per charge, suspend KPMG’s auditor’s rights to practise for a period or remove its auditors from SA’s register of registered auditors.

Irba said it was in the public interest for KPMG to make its review findings public.