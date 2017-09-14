Bell Pottinger, McKinsey, KPMG — big names tarnished by the Guptas

Anti-graft organisations and the DA are taking their fight overseas while waiting for South African prosecutors to act on allegations against the family, many contained in the widely reported in leaked Gupta e-mails.

Corruption Watch plans to approach the US department of justice within the next two weeks to probe McKinsey, executive director David Lewis said on Monday. Save SA, which includes civil-society groups and business leaders, has called on local companies to drop KPMG as an auditor because of the work it did for 36 entities tied to the Guptas since at least 2008. Both companies have started internal investigations into their dealings with the family.

SAP, a software company based in Walldorf, Germany, has also been ensnared in the scandal. It said in July that four South African managers were put on leave after media reports that the local division agreed to pay commission to a firm in which Zuma’s son has an indirect stake for help in winning contracts. An independent investigation is ongoing, SAP said in an e-mailed response to questions on Thursday.

‘Fingerprints’

Bell Pottinger, which was started by one of the advisers to Margaret Thatcher, applied for administration on September 12 after the London-based firm was expelled from the UK publication-relations body for stoking racial tensions in SA while working for the Guptas. The complaint was lodged by the DA.

"KPMG risks becoming the Bell Pottinger of the auditing profession," Save SA said in a statement on its website. "KPMG cannot shrug off responsibility with an apology or the promise of an internal review. Its fingerprints are all over the Gupta empire."

Last month, KPMG said it suspended its lead audit-engagement partner in SA and fired two others pending the results of its investigation. The review hasn’t found any evidence of dishonesty on the part of the suspended partners, it said at the time. KPMG spokesperson, Nqubeko Sibiya, didn’t immediately answer e-mailed questions.