BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Heather Kerzner still (almost) married to Bell Pottinger, despite her losses
The ANC in KZN has yet to learn that blind ambition does not pay, while Cecil Rhodes would feel right at home in Zuma’s SA
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Business or pleasure? Heather Kerzner had sought to combine both but has lost her expanded investment in Bell Pottinger — and her wedding to James Henderson, the company’s former CEO, has been postponed.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has yet to learn that blind ambition, just like vindictiveness, does not pay.
President Jacob Zuma mocks opposition parties’ lack of political skills (without irony), but ignores his own hand in state capture and other problems in SA.
Famous last words? "When people see this happening they feel like things are going to get worse. I’m not going to allow that to happen." Blue Bottle Coffee CEO Bryan Meehan on his chain’s acquisition by global conglomerate Nestlé.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Brain Rostron argues that unlike Cecil John Rhodes, who had to get elected prime minister of the Cape to achieve complete control, the Guptas simply had to acquire Jacob Zuma to take over running the country.
Nicole Johnston says after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s huge poke in the eye by Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe, taking on taxi thugs could be an easy and popular policing win for a man who loves the limelight.
Carmel Rickard explains that a broken engagement (and, possibly, a broken heart) is still not grounds to sue for breach of promise.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Standard Bank’s chairperson explains the decision to end dual leadership at the bank.
More listed groups are watching KPMG’s internal probe before deciding on their future relationship with the Gupta-linked auditing firm.
Capital Works looks to raise $300m as it launches an investment company targeting the rest of the continent.
Please login or register to comment.