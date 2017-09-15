Opinion / Columnists

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Heather Kerzner still (almost) married to Bell Pottinger, despite her losses

The ANC in KZN has yet to learn that blind ambition does not pay, while Cecil Rhodes would feel right at home in Zuma’s SA

15 September 2017 - 13:46 Wilson Johwa and Tammy Foyn
Heather Kerzner, centre. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Heather Kerzner, centre. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Business or pleasure? Heather Kerzner had sought to combine both but has lost her expanded investment in Bell Pottinger — and her wedding to James Henderson, the company’s former CEO, has been postponed.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has yet to learn that blind ambition, just like vindictiveness, does not pay.

President Jacob Zuma mocks opposition parties’ lack of political skills (without irony), but ignores his own hand in state capture and other problems in SA.

Famous last words? "When people see this happening they feel like things are going to get worse. I’m not going to allow that to happen." Blue Bottle Coffee CEO Bryan Meehan on his chain’s acquisition by global conglomerate Nestlé.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Brain Rostron argues that unlike Cecil John Rhodes, who had to get elected prime minister of the Cape to achieve complete control, the Guptas simply had to acquire Jacob Zuma to take over running the country.

Nicole Johnston says after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s huge poke in the eye by Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe, taking on taxi thugs could be an easy and popular policing win for a man who loves the limelight.

Carmel Rickard explains that a broken engagement (and, possibly, a broken heart) is still not grounds to sue for breach of promise.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Standard Bank’s chairperson explains the decision to end dual leadership at the bank.

More listed groups are watching KPMG’s internal probe before deciding on their future relationship with the Gupta-linked auditing firm.

Aspen eyes opportunities in China, which has just rescinded its one-child policy.

Capital Works looks to raise $300m as it launches an investment company targeting the rest of the continent.

Zuma's amazing 180 degree flip-flop pirouette about-turn

Zuma wants the current NPA head, his ally Shaun Abrahams, to make a new decision on the 783 corruption charges hanging over his head
News
8 hours ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Rise of the rent seekers after golden spell turns to rust

The two top ANC men currently at war are both rent extractors par excellence
Opinion
8 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma is on back foot in courts and party

As the noose tightens, expect more surprise concessions and last-minute deals on offer from Zuma
Opinion
9 hours ago

Gupta links: Barclays Africa reviews KPMG relationship

Absa meets auditing firm representatives and has early feedback on some aspects of its investigation into Gupta work
Companies
9 hours ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Jacob Zuma compares himself to Biko? Really?

'Looking down at the coffin, with its twin shackled fists carved into the wood, with the words One Azania, One Nation emblazoned across it, my ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

BRONWYN NORTJE: Treasury eyes public pensions to feed carnivorous state entities

SAA and Eskom have an insatiable appetite for cash and Gigaba is willing to satisfy its hunger
Opinion
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Where all Rhodes’s shenanigans lead to the Gupta ...
Opinion
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: Rise of the rent seekers after ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma is on back foot in courts ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Dlamini-Zuma and the Virodene ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Zuma Jr’s bare-faced effrontery vs Gordhan’s ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Bell Pottinger, McKinsey, KPMG — big names tarnished by the Guptas
National

Five unmissable reads from BusinessLIVE
News / Latest News

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Et Tu KPM ... Gupta?
Opinion / Between the Chains

Opposition parties use courts because they lack political skill, says Zuma
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.