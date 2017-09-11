Property companies consider dumping KPMG amid Gupta scandal

A group of real-estate companies which are externally audited by KPMG are monitoring investigations into the firm before deciding whether or not to continue to do business with the financial services firm.

KPMG International is reviewing the work KPMG SA did for the Gupta family.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) is also investigating its Gupta-related work.

Growthpoint Properties, the largest property company based in SA, said on Friday it was following investigations.

"We are monitoring what the regulators findings are and will make a decision based on that," said Growthpoint investor relations head Lauren Turner.