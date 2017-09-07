Companies / Financial Services

African Rainbow Capital makes its debut on the JSE

07 September 2017 - 10:44 Giulietta Talevi
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Shares in African Rainbow Capital – Patrice Motsepe’s listed BEE investment company listed at R8.68 on their debut this morning, but later dropped back to R8.49 in mid-morning trade.

The shares were priced at R8.50 each ahead of Thursday’s listing, reflecting the company’s net asset value (NAV) of R8.5bn.

Investment holding companies, however, generally trade at a discount to their NAV, which may explain the thin volumes at the start of its listed life.

The company’s management fee has also drawn sharp criticism. Initially pitched at 1.75% of assets, that will drop to 1.25% when the fund size hits R30bn.

ARC Investments (share code AIL) launched itself as a tradeable vehicle that "offers long-term capital appreciation through a permanently broad-based black-controlled investment entity".

Its institutional shareholders include the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Sanlam Private Wealth and the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, and it is managed by former Sanlam CEO Johan van Zyl, and former Sanlam Investments CEO Johan van der Merwe.

ARC’s investments include interests in Alexander Forbes, Bravura, A2X and a 20% stake in the FirstRand founders’ telecoms start-up, Rain. It is also buying a 10% stake in Johannesburg-based lender Tyme from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in the hope that the deal will allow it to secure a banking licence.

FirstRand posts ‘real growth’ in earnings despite challenging conditions

Banking group is pleased with its performance in a tough operating environment, but warns that SA’s growth prospects remain weak and uncertain
Companies
5 hours ago

Sanlam first-half headline profit drops as stronger rand weighs

New business volumes fell, and the group was also affected by catastrophe claims at Santam
Companies
5 hours ago

Stanlib to close some equity funds to boost returns

As part of a restructuring programme, the company will also narrow its range of mandates, but says there will be no job losses
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
New era at Shoprite as Wiese and Steinhoff take ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Necsa CEO in court over private use of company car
Companies / Energy
3.
Tim Bell sounds the death knell for Bell Pottinger
Companies
4.
Royal Bafokeng aims to buy Maseve mine
Companies / Mining
5.
Shoprite first big retailer to run foul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

FirstRand posts ‘real growth’ in earnings despite challenging conditions
Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam first-half headline profit drops as stronger rand weighs
Companies / Financial Services

Stanlib to close some equity funds to boost returns
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.