Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand posts ‘real growth’ in earnings despite challenging conditions

Banking group is pleased with its performance in a tough operating environment, but warns that SA’s growth prospects remain weak and uncertain

07 September 2017 - 09:48 Staff Writer
FirstRand CEO Johan Burger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
FirstRand CEO Johan Burger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Normalised earnings, as well as basic and diluted normalised earnings per share (EPS), rose 7% for the year to end-June, FirstRand said on Thursday.

FirstRand increased the ordinary dividend for the year 13% to 255c.

Basic and diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 6% to 423.7c. Return on equity softened to 23.4% from 24%.

"It’s very pleasing that the group can continue to produce real growth in earnings and a high return to our shareholders, despite a very challenging operating environment," said CEO Johan Burger.

At a group level, total net interest income (NII) increased 7%. Non-interest revenue (NIR) rose 8%.

Normalised earnings at First National Bank (FNB) rose 5% to R12.9bn and comprises 53% of total earnings. Rand Merchant Bank increased normalised earnings 11% to R6.9bn and Wesbank 2% to R3.9%.

In the consumer segment, FNB customers grew 3%. Premium customers were up 7%.

Total costs rose 7%, down from 11% in 2016, due to investment in insurance and asset management franchises, platforms to extract further efficiencies and building the footprint in the rest of Africa.

FirstRand said SA’s growth prospects remained weak and uncertain. The group aims to deliver real growth in earnings and a return on equity (ROE) near the upper end of its stated target range of 18%-22%.

FirstRand was up 0.92% to R54.95 at the opening of trade on the JSE.

FirstRand shares have risen 2.41% so far this year. The banking index is up 0.55%. Capitec has risen 25.7%.

By 9.35am, FirstRand had dropped 0.61% to R54.12.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
New era at Shoprite as Wiese and Steinhoff take ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Necsa CEO in court over private use of company car
Companies / Energy
3.
Tim Bell sounds the death knell for Bell Pottinger
Companies
4.
Royal Bafokeng aims to buy Maseve mine
Companies / Mining
5.
Shoprite first big retailer to run foul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Capitec alerts shareholders to higher earnings
Companies / Financial Services

Banking shares: Who to buy. Who to avoid
Money & Investing

African Rainbow Capital has eye on banking licence via Tyme stake
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.