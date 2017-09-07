FirstRand posts ‘real growth’ in earnings despite challenging conditions

Normalised earnings, as well as basic and diluted normalised earnings per share (EPS), rose 7% for the year to end-June, FirstRand said on Thursday.

FirstRand increased the ordinary dividend for the year 13% to 255c.

Basic and diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 6% to 423.7c. Return on equity softened to 23.4% from 24%.

"It’s very pleasing that the group can continue to produce real growth in earnings and a high return to our shareholders, despite a very challenging operating environment," said CEO Johan Burger.

At a group level, total net interest income (NII) increased 7%. Non-interest revenue (NIR) rose 8%.

Normalised earnings at First National Bank (FNB) rose 5% to R12.9bn and comprises 53% of total earnings. Rand Merchant Bank increased normalised earnings 11% to R6.9bn and Wesbank 2% to R3.9%.

In the consumer segment, FNB customers grew 3%. Premium customers were up 7%.

Total costs rose 7%, down from 11% in 2016, due to investment in insurance and asset management franchises, platforms to extract further efficiencies and building the footprint in the rest of Africa.

FirstRand said SA’s growth prospects remained weak and uncertain. The group aims to deliver real growth in earnings and a return on equity (ROE) near the upper end of its stated target range of 18%-22%.

FirstRand was up 0.92% to R54.95 at the opening of trade on the JSE.

FirstRand shares have risen 2.41% so far this year. The banking index is up 0.55%. Capitec has risen 25.7%.

By 9.35am, FirstRand had dropped 0.61% to R54.12.