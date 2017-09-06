Stanlib to close some equity funds to boost returns

Money manager Stanlib, which is owned by Liberty Holdings and oversees R593bn in assets, plans to close down some of its 19 equity funds to boost returns as part of a restructuring programme.

"We’re going to rationalise the product suite and are assessing which equity funds still have demand and relevance," Herman van Velze, Stanlib’s head of equities in Johannesburg, said on Monday. Some funds will close in early 2018 and the range of mandates will be narrowed without any job losses, he said.

The fund closures follow an organisational revamp that started at the end of last year, which split the investment team into three franchises, consisting of absolute returns, equities and multi-assets, van Velze said. It also changed incentive structures to resemble those of boutique firms, which typically pay managers based on returns rather than just fees. The adjustments have resulted in an improved performance over the past three months, he said.

Liberty CEO David Munro has sought to stem sliding profit at the insurer since taking the helm at the end of May after the abrupt departure of Thabo Dloti. Munro has said his team is working with Stanlib management to try and improve the performance of equity portfolio managers at SA’s sixth-largest money manager.

Liberty said in August that Stanlib’s South African earnings dropped 54% to R115m in the first half as margins came under pressure, mainly because of weaker investment markets. The unit also took write downs related to the termination of an administration programme it had outsourced, and the start of new franchise businesses.