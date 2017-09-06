Stanlib to close some equity funds to boost returns
Money manager Stanlib, which is owned by Liberty Holdings and oversees R593bn in assets, plans to close down some of its 19 equity funds to boost returns as part of a restructuring programme.
"We’re going to rationalise the product suite and are assessing which equity funds still have demand and relevance," Herman van Velze, Stanlib’s head of equities in Johannesburg, said on Monday. Some funds will close in early 2018 and the range of mandates will be narrowed without any job losses, he said.
The fund closures follow an organisational revamp that started at the end of last year, which split the investment team into three franchises, consisting of absolute returns, equities and multi-assets, van Velze said. It also changed incentive structures to resemble those of boutique firms, which typically pay managers based on returns rather than just fees. The adjustments have resulted in an improved performance over the past three months, he said.
Liberty CEO David Munro has sought to stem sliding profit at the insurer since taking the helm at the end of May after the abrupt departure of Thabo Dloti. Munro has said his team is working with Stanlib management to try and improve the performance of equity portfolio managers at SA’s sixth-largest money manager.
Liberty said in August that Stanlib’s South African earnings dropped 54% to R115m in the first half as margins came under pressure, mainly because of weaker investment markets. The unit also took write downs related to the termination of an administration programme it had outsourced, and the start of new franchise businesses.
Betting on Naspers
One of its flagships, the Stanlib SA Equity Fund is ranked 155 out of 164 funds over one year and 54 out of 60 over a decade. The R1.9bn fund, managed by van Velze, Theo Botha and Ndina Rabali, declined an annualised 3.4% over the 12 months to July, compared with the 4.7% increase in its benchmark, the FTSE/JSE Africa Shareholders Weighted All-Share Index.
Stanlib is betting on media and technology company Naspers to improve returns that have consistently under-performed against peers and benchmarks.
The 165-member FTSE/JSE Africa All-Share Index has climbed 10% this year, driven by Naspers, which has surged 43%. The Cape Town-based company’s $132bn stake in Chinese media company Tencent Holdings has helped the stock price increase six-fold over the past five years.
Naspers makes up 10% of the Stanlib Multi-Manager All Stars Equity Fund of Funds, the only portfolio to have beaten its benchmark consistently.
"We were very underweight on Naspers, but it’s now 20% of the South African equity fund," van Velze said. "We think Stanlib can pick up on the market’s momentum and is reasonably well positioned." Naspers has slumped 4.6% since reaching a record high on August 24.
More changes
While Stanlib’s equity funds are struggling, its bond funds are doing better, with the R24bn Stanlib Income Fund having beaten its benchmark since its inception in April 1987.
Munro, who became the third investment banker from Standard Bank Group to take the top post at the insurer, said last month that some errors had been made at Stanlib. Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, owns 54% of Liberty — which has declined almost 8% this year, the biggest drop on the five-member FTSE/JSE Africa Life Assurance Index after MMI Holdings.
"Liberty and Standard Bank agree that the performance of Stanlib needs to be improved from both a profitability and a fund performance perspective," said Warwick Bam, an analyst at Avior Capital Markets. "The issues with Stanlib are a combination of investment performance and operational inefficiencies. Our view is that additional changes will be made to Stanlib."
Bloomberg
