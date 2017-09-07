Sanlam first-half headline profit drops as stronger rand weighs

Financial services group Sanlam on Thursday reported a drop in its headline profit as the stronger rand took shine off some of the underlying businesses.

The stronger currency added to what it described as a tough operating environment in SA, its home market.

As a result, diluted headline earnings per share dropped 19% to R2.25 in six months to June, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Normalised headline earnings were up 5% to R4.5bn as a result of a 1% increase in the net result from financial services and a 55% rise in net investment return earned on the capital portfolio.

But a stronger rand affected the translated earnings of its offshore capital portfolio.

Overall new business volumes declined 4%, largely attributable to lower single-premium life and investment inflows in SA, Namibia and Botswana.

Life and investment new business volumes declined by 3% and 8% respectively, while general insurance earned premiums increased by 16%.

New business sales in personal finance dropped 7% as a result of what is said was a weak investor confidence.

"The operating environment during the first half of 2017 proved even more demanding than anticipated, in particular in SA, our largest market," the company said.

Aside from a stronger rand, increased new business strain at Sanlam personal finance, catastrophe claims at Santam and the effect of the demonetisation initiative in India affected the overall financial performance.

The insurer warned a week ago of the effect of the Knysna fire and Cape storm but said it hoped to recover R70m from reinsurers for these events.

By 9.35am, Sanlam was trading 2.99% lower.