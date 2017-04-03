Companies / Financial Services

Credit Suisse surprised by tax-evasion probe

Dutch authorities arrest two, seize gold bar, paintings and jewellery

03 April 2017 - 05:51 AM Jan-Henrik Förster and Joost Akkermans
A Credit Suisse cash services sign placed at a cafe outside a Credit Suisse bank branch in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Zurich/Amsterdam — Credit Suisse Group and its home country of Switzerland were surprised by a tax evasion and money-laundering investigation that spans five countries from Australia to the UK and potentially involves thousands of account holders.

Two people were arrested by Dutch authorities, who had also seized a gold bar, paintings and jewellery and were still probing dozens more suspected of concealing millions of euros in Swiss accounts, the Netherlands’ Fiscal Information and Investigation Service said on Friday. Criminal investigations are also under way in France, Germany, the UK and Australia, and the roles of bank employees are part of the inquiries.

"The sheer volume of data and its international scope makes this an exceptional case," said Thierry Boitelle, a lawyer with Bonnard Lawson in Geneva in Switzerland.

The probes could jeopardise CEO Tidjane Thiam’s efforts to focus Credit Suisse on wealth management and to boost capital depleted by fines for past misbehaviour.

The bank said its offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam had been searched on Thursday by the authorities in connection with client tax matters and that it was co-operating with the authorities.

Proactive Stance

The timing of the investigation had come as a surprise, said Iqbal Khan, the head of the bank’s international wealth management unit. He said that the probe concerned individuals outside the bank and that no assets held at Credit Suisse had been confiscated.

The raids were done without informing authorities in Switzerland, that country’s attorney general’s office said in a statement. The Swiss were not conducting a criminal probe into the matter, a spokeswoman said.

 "If the Swiss authorities wish to receive information on the investigation, we, the other countries involved and Eurojust, are always willing to discuss with them," said Marieke van der Molen, a spokeswoman for the Dutch public prosecutor’s office.

In a statement on Friday from Zurich, Credit Suisse said it had "implemented Dutch and French voluntary tax disclosure programmes and exited noncompliant clients", and had applied a withholding tax agreement with the UK since 2013.

The tip that triggered the investigation had come from one or more informers to a team in the FIOD, the criminal investigation service of the Dutch Tax and Customs Administration, said spokeswoman Wietske Visser. The five countries co-ordinated their actions through the EU’s Judicial Cooperation Unit, which said in a statement that the investigation had been started in 2016.

Bloomberg

