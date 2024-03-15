Nedbank CIB lauded for being a sustainable finance leader in Africa

Global Finance is known for its rigorous evaluation of financial institutions worldwide. Through its annual Sustainable Finance Awards, it recognises outstanding efforts in sustainable finance, with an emphasis on global, regional and local leadership in driving positive change.

The awards are based on the input and analysis of globally-recognised corporate and financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, who assess the performance of banks on various criteria, such as innovation, impact and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are honoured to receive these awards from Global Finance, which strongly affirms our position as the leading bank for sustainable finance in SA,” said Arvana Singh, head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Nedbank CIB.

“We firmly believe that sustainable finance benefits not only the planet and society, but also our business and clients. We have and will continue to leverage our expertise and innovation to provide sustainable finance solutions that create shared value for all our stakeholders.”

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.