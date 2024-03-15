Nedbank CIB lauded for being a sustainable finance leader in Africa
The bank received two prestigious accolades at the 2024 Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards
Nedbank's Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division has been recognised for its excellence and innovation in sustainable finance by Global Finance, a respected international finance magazine.
Nedbank CIB was named the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in SA at Global Finance's 2024 Sustainable Finance Awards. This accomplishment underscores Nedbank’s commitment to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its lending and financing activities, as well as its unwavering support for green and social projects that contribute to a more sustainable future for humanity.
In addition, Nedbank CIB clinched the regional award for Best Bank for Green Bonds in Africa, highlighting its leadership in funding initiatives that address climate change and promote sustainable practices.
Global Finance is known for its rigorous evaluation of financial institutions worldwide. Through its annual Sustainable Finance Awards, it recognises outstanding efforts in sustainable finance, with an emphasis on global, regional and local leadership in driving positive change.
The awards are based on the input and analysis of globally-recognised corporate and financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, who assess the performance of banks on various criteria, such as innovation, impact and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
“We are honoured to receive these awards from Global Finance, which strongly affirms our position as the leading bank for sustainable finance in SA,” said Arvana Singh, head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Nedbank CIB.
“We firmly believe that sustainable finance benefits not only the planet and society, but also our business and clients. We have and will continue to leverage our expertise and innovation to provide sustainable finance solutions that create shared value for all our stakeholders.”
This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.