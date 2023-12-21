Embracing green hydrogen: our key to an energy-rich, emissions-free future

As the global community confronts the impact of climate change, the spotlight has shifted towards green hydrogen, a renewable and clean energy source, as a potential solution. However, its expansion and accessibility will be heavily influenced by the development of supportive policies and enabling regulatory frameworks.

This leads us to the pressing question that sets the stage for this discussion: Could green hydrogen unlock the path to an emissions-free world with the right policies in place?

Imagine a world powered by an energy source that emits only water vapour when consumed, is infinitely abundant and doesn't contribute to climate change. Once relegated to the dreams of futurists, this is no longer science fiction but a reality that is within our grasp, thanks to the possibilities of a green hydrogen re-industrialisation of economies.

In SA, coal remains the backbone of our energy supply, yet it's no secret that its environmental effects are devastating. Natural gas, while an improvement, is still not ideal. Its extraction, liquefication and transportation pose their own set of challenges and environmental concerns.

The narrative is changing, though. SA is poised to transition from coal to natural gas, with the ultimate goal of integrating greener alternatives such as hydrogen. While this shift is not without its complexities, particularly in the economical production of hydrogen from natural gas, it is a necessary step towards a sustainable future.

Is hydrogen overrated?

Some experts contend that hydrogen is being “oversold” or excessively hyped. Despite the greater enthusiasm surrounding hydrogen fuel compared with solar or wind power, the projected 7% contribution of hydrogen to the overall clean energy mix in 2050 is relatively modest.

Furthermore, the anticipated high costs associated with establishing hydrogen infrastructure make it tempting to acknowledge that hydrogen is being exaggerated as the ultimate solution for clean fuel.

Added to this, the International Energy Agency predicts that worldwide production will have to increase from the current 90-million to 180-million tonnes annually by 2030 to attain net-zero by 2050.

Despite these forecasts, there are hopeful signs. Take solar energy for instance — not too long ago, it was a prohibitively expensive proposition, but it’s now extremely affordable and deeply embedded as a mainstream generation technology. It's reasonable to believe that hydrogen production could follow a similar development and deployment path, with the right technological breakthroughs and economies of scale.